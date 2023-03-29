Komal Kumar to play dual roles in 'Yala Kunni'

By Express News Service

Komal Kumar’s next titled Yala Kunni will feature the actor in a double role, and the film by director N R Pradeep went on floors on Monday after a grand launch. The title Yala Kunni is a popular word used by legendary actor, Vajramuni, who was popular as a villain. The makers have gone with Mera Naam Vajramuni as the tagline.

The film makes it extra special for the Vajramuni family as the grandson of the late legendary actor Akarsh will be making his debut with this project. The entire Vajramuni family were present at the film’s launch and blessed the young talent. Komal in his media interaction at the mahurath expressed his excitement about playing a double role for the first time. The crucial portions of the film are set in 1981, in and around Srirangapatna and Mysore. Certain scenes will be canned in an ancient temple near Ganjam.

The film produced by Mahesh Gowdru has Nisarga playing the female lead. Yellakuni will also feature Jaggesh’s son Yathiraj in a pivotal character along with Mahantesh, Jayasimha Musuri, Arvind Rao, Manju Pavagada, Raju Talikote, Shivaraj, Biradar, Venkatesh Prasad, Umesh Sakarnadu and Anil Yadav.

Yala Kunni will have music by Dharmavish, cinematography by Uday Leela and editing by Deepu S.

