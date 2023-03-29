Home Entertainment Kannada

Komal Kumar to play dual roles in 'Yala Kunni'

The film makes it extra special for the Vajramuni family as the grandson of the late legendary actor Akarsh will be making his debut with this project

Published: 29th March 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Nisarga, Akarsh, and Komal Kumar

By Express News Service

Komal Kumar’s next titled Yala Kunni will feature the actor in a double role, and the film by director N R Pradeep went on floors on Monday after a grand launch. The title Yala Kunni is a popular word used by legendary actor, Vajramuni, who was popular as a villain. The makers have gone with Mera Naam Vajramuni as the tagline.  

The film makes it extra special for the Vajramuni family as the grandson of the late legendary actor Akarsh will be making his debut with this project. The entire Vajramuni family were present at the film’s launch and blessed the young talent. Komal in his media interaction at the mahurath expressed his excitement about playing a double role for the first time. The crucial portions of the film are set in 1981, in and around Srirangapatna and Mysore. Certain scenes will be canned in an ancient temple near Ganjam.

The film produced by Mahesh Gowdru has Nisarga playing the female lead. Yellakuni will also feature Jaggesh’s son Yathiraj in a pivotal character along with  Mahantesh, Jayasimha Musuri, Arvind Rao, Manju Pavagada, Raju Talikote, Shivaraj, Biradar, Venkatesh Prasad, Umesh Sakarnadu and Anil Yadav.
Yala Kunni will have music by Dharmavish, cinematography by Uday Leela and editing by Deepu S.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Komal Kumar Yala Kunni
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp