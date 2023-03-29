'White and Black', an innovative crime thriller

By Express News Service

The newest Kannada web series to get the attention of everyone with its content is White and Black. The amalgamation of crime thriller and science fiction is currently streaming on Satya Pictures YouTube channel.

Produced under the Jogesh Films banner, the series is directed by Abhinandan. The theatre artist and writer will be making his directorial debut with the web series. Abhinandan has roped in a few talented theater artists and techies to act in his series like Satya Shashi Raj, Ashwtha Hegde, Priyanka Prakash, Channakeshav and Savitha NSD.

While Satya Prakash, the director of Rama Rama Re, has taken the initiative of releasing the web series on his channel, he shares that he was amazed by the team’s passion, content, and the way the crime thriller was presented on screen.

Director Abhinandan and the team are happy that their first effort is being encouraged. The music for the web series is socred by Satya Radhakrishna and it has cinematography by Kamal V.

