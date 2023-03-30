Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishi's first look poster from 'Ramana Avatara' out

Rishi is currently busy shooting for a project directed by Prashanth Rajappa, which also stars Prakash Belawadi.

Published: 30th March 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 10:11 AM

First look poster of the film

By Express News Service

Rishi of Operation Alamelamma, and Kavaludari fame has completed shooting for Ramana Avatara, and the makers have released the first look poster on the occasion of Ramanavami and shows the actor donning a lord Rama avatar.

Vikas Pampapathi, who has previously worked as an assistant director and writer in director Suni’s Chamak, marks his debut with this film. Billed to be a romantic comedy-drama, the film features Shubhra Ayyappa, Pranitha Subhash, and Arun Sagar as the leads.  

Ramana Avatara, produced by Amrej Suryavanshi under the Star Fab Production banner, has Vishnuprasad and Sameer Deshpande handling the cinematography, and Judah Sandy scoring the music. The team is aiming to release Ramana Avatara in the month of June. Rishi is currently busy shooting for a project directed by Prashanth Rajappa, which also stars Prakash Belawadi.

