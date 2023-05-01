Vinu Balanja’s 'Bera' look for a May release

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Noted television director Vinu Balanja will be making his big-screen debut with Bera. The makers have now announced that the film’s shooting has been wrapped up and are looking for a May-end release.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the teaser release, the filmmaker expressed his long-standing desire to foray into the silver screen, which has finally come true through Bera. Thrilled to be back after being away from the small screen for four years due to personal reasons, Vinu also revealed how Bera came into being.

While the filmmaker was supposed to have directed Rishab Shetty in Nathuram, the film could not take off due to unknown reasons. However, speaking about Bera, the director revealed that the story was born after he visited a museum and it was the film's producer, Divakara Dasa Nerlaje, who inspired him to make a film. “Bera is a Tulu word that means business. The story is about how a few innocent people are exploited by a few to climb the ladder and become leaders. The children of every motherland have become a scapegoat for the sake of others,” he mentions.

Backed by SLV Colors banner, Bera also stars Dattanna, Suman, Yash Shetty, Harshika Poonacha, Ashwin Haasan, Chitkala Birada, Manjunath Hegde, and Rakesh Maiya, among others. Cinematographer Rajashekar has shot the film which is currently in the post-production stages.

Bera is based on real-life incidents: Harshika Poonacha

Harshika Ponacha, who was last seen in Kasina Sara, is equally thrilled about her role in Bera.

“I have heard of director Vinu Balanja and I’m glad to have worked with him. My role in Bera puts me in a different light,” the actor says while revealing that the film is based on real-life incidents and deals with a serious subject matter.

The actor shot 12 days for the film. “Today, stories are taking priority, and every character becomes important. I’m glad to be part of such subjects, and one of them is Bera.”

Meanwhile, the actor who celebrates her birthday today, is juggling between promotions of her film and campaigning for Karnataka elections, said, “I’m currently in Chikkabalapur and will be part of road shows.” On the film front, Harshika also has Thaytha, and Stabdha, which she has completed shooting for.

