Dhanya Ramkumar, Rahul Arcot to headline Kashi’s romantic drama 'Ella Ninagagi'

The makers of Matinee, starring Sathish Ninasam and Rachita, presented by Vidya Sriimurali under the F3 production banner, are set to launch their second project.

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Titled Ella Ninagagi, the film will be a romantic drama directed by Kashi and will feature Rahul Arcot and Dhanya Ramkumar in the lead roles.

Dhanya Ramkumar made her debut with Ninna Sanihake and has completed shooting for Hide & Seek and is currently working on The Judgement.

The makers commenced the project with a simple ceremony on Monday, with actor Sriimurali, the hero of Bagheera, as the chief guest. The team plans to begin filming in May.

