Niveditha Shivarajkumar ventures into film production

The love for art runs deep in the family of Dr Rajkumar, with every member involved in artistic initiatives. Niveditha, the daughter of Shivrajkumar, produced a serial and three web series, (HoneyMoon, By Mistake, and Hate You Romeo). She is now entering the film industry with her debut feature film under the Shri Mutthu Cine Services banner.

"A cool breeze is set to sail in the summer fields, to explore life, death, and all things destiny yields. A new chapter begins on May 1st” — she announced her first film, as producer along with a poster, which is a melodrama, marking the debut of director and actor Vamshi Krishna. Charan Raj and Abhilash Kalahathi will be scoring the music and cinematography respectively.

Dr Rajkumar, popularly known as Annavaru, was a captivating performer on screen, and his wife Parvathamma played a crucial role behind the scenes as the backbone of their production company. With her business acumen, she produced many super-hit films under the production house Poornima Enterprises. This legacy continues now, with Geetha Shivarajkumar under Geetha Pictures, and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under PRK Production. Now Shivanna's second daughter Niveditha Shivarajkumar is making her debut film under her own production company.

"My grandmother's success as a producer, at a time, when the industry was male-dominated was inspiring," says Niveditha, explaining why she decided to enter the industry. "I started with a serial production, and followed with three web series but, I realized that there is not much demand for Kannada web series on OTT platforms. Despite trying to establish it for the last few years, there has been a lukewarm response. Despite that, I will continue to try my hands on that platform. Meanwhile, I got to listen to Vamshi Krishna's script and was impressed by his vision. So I decided to try my hand in cinema and will start with the project directed by and star him," she says.

The young producer has a clear plan to make her production house unique. She wishes to bring out films with contemporary and minimalistic themes while maintaining technical excellence and encouraging new talents. "I aim to work mostly with newcomers and people of my age, focusing on the content and not getting into commercial or mainstream films," says Niveditha, who thanks her father for his guidance and support in the venture. "In fact, he pushed me to start film production. He sat to listen to the scripts coming by and often gave me his feedback. He will be my go-to person when it comes to taking valuable opinions," she signs off.

My first film will be both artistic and commercial: Vamshi Krishna

Vamshi started his cinema journey as an assistant director with Radhakrishna Reddy's Mayabazaar. He marked his acting debut with the anthology, Pentagon (2023). The young talent will now be making his directorial debut, in the film which also features him in a full-fledged role. "Niveditha was looking for web series content. I pitched her two stories which did not work out business-wise. Then, I narrated to her the script, I had planned to direct. Fortunately, she liked the story, and gave it a green signal," says Vamshi.

The engineer-turned-filmmaker got his chance to work as an assistant director during his college. The director in the making, describes his film as 'a real-life drama that is both artistic and commercial in its own way.' He plans to go on floors in June, and is in the process of finalising the cast.

