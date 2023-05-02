Home Entertainment Kannada

'Out of Syllabus' introduces Achyuth Kumar as Huccha Rayappa

Written and directed by Pradeep Doddaiah, Out of Syllabus draws inspiration from the common experience of students struggling with question papers that are out of the syllabus.

By Express News Service

A sneak peek of Out of Syllabus was released recently, featuring Pradeep Doddaiah and versatile actor Achyuth Kumar. In the clip, Achyuth Kumar is seen donning an Indian cricket jersey and delivering a powerful monologue about ego while explaining the flaws in the current education system. He plays the tough and menacing character of Huccha Rayappa, and his portrayal has sparked curiosity among the audiences.

The film delves into universal themes of life lessons that are often beyond the prescribed curriculum, and the title Out of Syllabus aptly captures this essence. The movie is produced by AD 6 Entertainment and will be released in multiple languages, including a dubbed version, to cater to a wider audience base.

Out of Syllabus, which stars Hrithika Srinivas as the female lead, also has Ramakrishna and Chithkala Biradar in pivotal roles. The talkie portions are complete and the crew is now gearing up to shoot the song sequences.

