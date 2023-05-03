Home Entertainment Kannada

'Ronnie: The Hunter' shooting wrapped, teaser out

The film, directed by Kiran RK who has done the story, screenplay, and dialogue, stars Dharma Keerthiraj and Tilak.

A still from Ronnie

By Express News Service

The shooting of the upcoming murder mystery film Ronnie: The Hunter has been wrapped and Prajwal Devaraj has unveiled its motion poster and teaser. Producer Shylaja Nag, who was also present at the event extended her best wishes to the team.

The film, directed by Kiran RK who also has story, screenplay, and dialogue by him and stars Dharma Keerthiraj in the lead, while Tilak plays a pivotal character. 
for dubbing and releasing Kannada films, in Mumbai, have made their debut in Sandalwood through Lakshmi Ganapathy Studios and Roshika Enterprises.

The teaser gives a glimpse into the high-profile investigation of two murders with striking similarities. The director Kiran reveals that the film is a whodunit with the identity of Ronnie being revealed in the climax. Rutvi Patel plays the female lead and a dog named Leo plays a significant role, along with Vardhan, Raghu Pandeshwar, Bala Rajawadi, and Ratankarathmada.

Aakash Parva has composed music for three songs with lyrics penned by Kaviraj and Kinnalraj. The film's cinematography is handled by Venus Nagarajamurthy and the action sequences are designed by Kung Fu Chandru and Dharam.

The production house is looking to release the film during the third week of this month, post-election results, and plans to bring out in multiple languages. At the teaser launch event, the production house announced their collaboration with Prajwal Devaraj for a new film.

