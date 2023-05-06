Home Entertainment Kannada

Aishwarya Gowdaa bags her second multilingual film 'Engagement'

Aishwarya Gowdaa, who made her mark as a child artiste in the movie Jaguar, has landed a female lead role in a multilingual film titled Engagement.

Published: 06th May 2023

By Express News Service

Aishwarya Gowdaa, who made her mark as a child artiste in the movie Jaguar, has landed a female lead role in a multilingual film titled Engagement. The actor’s work in the Kannada movie Praveena earned her critical acclaim, and she is currently playing the second lead in the upcoming film Rave Party.

Director Raaju Bonagaani, who is also bankrolling the film under the Bonagaani Entertainment banner was impressed by her performance in  Rave Party and chose her as the lead for Engagement, which shooting will begin soon.

Aishwarya expressed her excitement about bagging her second multilingual film after Rave Party. “I have been passionate about acting since childhood. I am thrilled and confident to be part of  Engagement, and looking forward to beginning shooting soon.” Her Rave Party, which is set to release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages, explores the dark world of drugs and politics among youngsters.
 

