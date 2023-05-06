Aishwarya Gowdaa bags her second multilingual film 'Engagement'

By Express News Service

Aishwarya Gowdaa, who made her mark as a child artiste in the movie Jaguar, has landed a female lead role in a multilingual film titled Engagement. The actor’s work in the Kannada movie Praveena earned her critical acclaim, and she is currently playing the second lead in the upcoming film Rave Party.

Director Raaju Bonagaani, who is also bankrolling the film under the Bonagaani Entertainment banner was impressed by her performance in Rave Party and chose her as the lead for Engagement, which shooting will begin soon.

Aishwarya expressed her excitement about bagging her second multilingual film after Rave Party. “I have been passionate about acting since childhood. I am thrilled and confident to be part of Engagement, and looking forward to beginning shooting soon.” Her Rave Party, which is set to release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages, explores the dark world of drugs and politics among youngsters.



Aishwarya Gowdaa, who made her mark as a child artiste in the movie Jaguar, has landed a female lead role in a multilingual film titled Engagement. The actor’s work in the Kannada movie Praveena earned her critical acclaim, and she is currently playing the second lead in the upcoming film Rave Party. Director Raaju Bonagaani, who is also bankrolling the film under the Bonagaani Entertainment banner was impressed by her performance in Rave Party and chose her as the lead for Engagement, which shooting will begin soon. Aishwarya expressed her excitement about bagging her second multilingual film after Rave Party. “I have been passionate about acting since childhood. I am thrilled and confident to be part of Engagement, and looking forward to beginning shooting soon.” Her Rave Party, which is set to release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages, explores the dark world of drugs and politics among youngsters. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });