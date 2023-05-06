Crowd-funded 'Daredevil Musthafa' with over 60 producers to hit theatres on this date

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Shashank Soghal’s maiden venture brings to life one of the most beloved short tales of the legendary author Poornachandra Tejaswi, and the film has been titled Daredevil Musthafa. This upcoming project is unique with over 60 passionate producers, who are devoted fans of the late Poornachandra Tejaswi.



The crowd-funded film is presented by Dhananjay’s Daali Pictures and distributed by Karthik Gowda, and Yogi G Raj under the KRG Studios banner. It will release in theatres on May 19. An official announcement was made by the team on social media recently, followed by the trailer release.

Daredevil Musthafa takes viewers on a journey to Abachuru College, where the teachers monitor the boys who try to woo the girls. However, things take a dramatic turn when a new student named Musthafa arrives and disrupts the status quo.



Shashank Soghal is said to have come across the short story Daredevil Musthafa in an audio format, and he has sincerely translated its essence into a captivating full-length feature film. He completed the challenging task of directing the film with the support of Tejaswi’s admirers.

The film has been extensively shot in Mysuru’s Hardwicke College, where Poornachandra Tejaswi’s father and Rashtrakavi Kuvempu studied.



Jamal Abdul Musthafa Hussain the titular character is played by actor Shishir Baikady and actors Aditya Ashree, Abhay, Supreeth Bharadwaj, Aashith, Srivatsa, Prerana will be seen in supporting roles.

Daredevil Mushtafa’s story is jointly penned by Raghavendra Mayakonda, Anantha Shandreya and director Shashank. The film has music by Navaneeth Shyam and cinematography by Rahul Roy.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

