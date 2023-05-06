Home Entertainment Kannada

'Vijay Kiragandur’s belief was proven true': Jaggesh on Raghavendra Stores’ success

Team Raghavendra Stores

By Express News Service

Team Raghavendra Stores expressed their delight towards the positive response the film has received since its release on April 28,  despite being released amidst the buzz of the IPL and Karnataka elections. Jaggesh at the success event held on Thursday, talked about the film garnering attention from the family audience despite many expressing doubts about its release timing.

"Producer Vijay Kirgandur of Hombale Films had faith that good content would be enough to draw viewers, and his belief was proven true," says Jaggesh, as he thanked the director, cinematographer, and music director, and the entire cast for their hard work and dedication to the project.

Dattanna also expressed his happiness at the positive reception of the film, acknowledging its unique concept and message. He commended the director's ability to execute a difficult film and praised Jaggesh for his ability to carry the film on his shoulders.

Shwetha Srivatsava, for whom Raghavendra Stores is a comeback film, said it is a turning point in his career, "I am proud to have been a part of such a good film and sharing screen space with Jaggesh."
Santhosh Ananddram, who directed the movie, also gave credit to Vijay Kirgandur's expertise in gauging audience preferences and also noted that the film's success had been driven mainly by word of mouth.

"Jaggesh is a complete professionalism with 42 years of experience, which is not even my age, he was a major asset during filming," says Santhosh, adding,  "Raghavendra Stores was seen as an experimental and entertaining film that resonated with audiences and connected well with common people."

