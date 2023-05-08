Home Entertainment Kannada

Diganth joins the cast of Rishab Shetty’s 'Laughing Buddha'

Billed as a light-hearted entertainer, the Bharath Raj directorial stars Pramod Shetty in the lead

Published: 08th May 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Diganth

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Rishab Shetty is backing Bharath Raj’s upcoming intriguing and whimsical film, Laughing Buddha. With Pramod Shetty and Teju Belawadi already in the cast as a cheerful and lively police constable and his wife, respectively, the latest to join the film is actor Diganth.

With the film in its final shooting phase, the makers have roped in Diganth in the role of a con artist, who is pivotal in bringing changes to the plot. Diganth is said to have undergone a transformation for the role, and the makers are currently keeping the details about the actor’s involvement under wraps.

In a previous interaction about Laughing Buddha, director Bharath Raj revealed that the film is set in the picturesque backdrop fo Malnad in the fictional town on Niruru. The film revolves around Pramod’s character, who seeks permission for a day’s leave to spend quality time with his wife. What happens when his request is rejected forms the crux of Laughing Buddha.

Vishnu Vijay, known for his work in Malayalam films, is making his debut in Kannada cinema with Laughing Buddha. WIth cinematography by Chandrashekaran, the editing is by KM Prakash, the film also features Sundar Raj in a pivotal role.

Apart from Laughing Buddha, Diganth is also working alongside Ravichandran in Gururaj Kulkarni’s The Judgement and Bachelor Party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishab Shetty Laughing Buddha Diganth
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp