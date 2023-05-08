Diganth joins the cast of Rishab Shetty’s 'Laughing Buddha'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Rishab Shetty is backing Bharath Raj’s upcoming intriguing and whimsical film, Laughing Buddha. With Pramod Shetty and Teju Belawadi already in the cast as a cheerful and lively police constable and his wife, respectively, the latest to join the film is actor Diganth.

With the film in its final shooting phase, the makers have roped in Diganth in the role of a con artist, who is pivotal in bringing changes to the plot. Diganth is said to have undergone a transformation for the role, and the makers are currently keeping the details about the actor’s involvement under wraps.

In a previous interaction about Laughing Buddha, director Bharath Raj revealed that the film is set in the picturesque backdrop fo Malnad in the fictional town on Niruru. The film revolves around Pramod’s character, who seeks permission for a day’s leave to spend quality time with his wife. What happens when his request is rejected forms the crux of Laughing Buddha.

Vishnu Vijay, known for his work in Malayalam films, is making his debut in Kannada cinema with Laughing Buddha. WIth cinematography by Chandrashekaran, the editing is by KM Prakash, the film also features Sundar Raj in a pivotal role.

Apart from Laughing Buddha, Diganth is also working alongside Ravichandran in Gururaj Kulkarni’s The Judgement and Bachelor Party.

