Gultoo duo Naveen Shankar, Janardhan Chikkanna to team up for a new film 

Actor Naveen Shankar and director Janardhan Chikkanna, who previously collaborated on the pathbreaking cyber crime thriller Gultoo, are planning to team up for another project. While the discussions are in place, Naveen confirms that it will not be an immediate project.
“Janardhan is busy with his second film, Agynathavasi, and is in talks for another. From my end, I am getting ready for the release of Kshetrapathi, Only after this, I will discuss my film with Janardhan,” says Naveen, adding, “We want to do something different, and that will take time.”
Naveen has been enjoying consecutive success with his films. While Hondisi Bareyiri (2023) had a good theatrical run and is currently performing well on digital platforms, his performance in Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage (2022) also received a lot of love.
Above all, his portrayal as the antagonist in Hoysala brought him into the spotlight. “Post Hoysala, I expected to receive more such characters, but interestingly, I have been approached to play leads,” says Naveen, who is glad Hoysala opened up new avenues, especially among the mass audience.
“I had that experience when I recently visited Chamundi Hills. Filmmakers are also approaching me with mass subjects. But I’m more careful with choosing the right scripts, and the project with Janardhan will be special,” says Naveen. Meanwhile, the makers of his upcoming film, Kshetrapathi, are looking for a July release.