‘Vaghachipani will be a unique visual experience’

In today’s digital world, it is unusual for a filmmaker to revert to old methods of filmmaking. Natesh Hegde, the director of the critically acclaimed film Pedro, shares that his next film Vaghachipani, his first feature film is special because the film was shot using a 16 mm reel, which is uncommon today. Vaghachipani, which is produced by Rishab Shetty Films, is currently in post-production.
Natesh shared that shooting on a 16 mm reel was like using currency notes, and one should think a lot before using it. “I wanted to experience shooting on a 16 mm reel right in my first film, Pedro, but wanted to get a hang of filmmaking, before I attempt something new. When I expressed my desire to Rishab Shetty before Vaghachipani, he gave me the go-ahead,” says Natesh, who sourced the reel from Kodak.
While filming on the reel has its constraints, Natesh shares that it helps with precision and clarity. “Shooting in digital can result in hours of content, while 16 mm has its limitations. We cannot see what is shot on location, which keeps us curious until the reel gets developed,” he says.
Vagachipani is the name of a town, and the film revolves around a mentally challenged shepherdess who gets pregnant. It is set in and around Sirsi and stars Achyuth Kumar, Dileesh Pothan, and Gopal Hegde in the lead roles.
Natesh believes that shooting on 16 mm reel has produced a good outcome, and the audience will definitely notice the difference. “The film’s depth and sharpness are different from digital, and it will provide a unique experience on screen,” he says.
Vaghachipani will first do its festival rounds, and the production house will decide on a wider release date soon. The film has music by Marc Marder. Cinematographer Vikas Urs, who has worked with Natesh in Pedro has collaborated with the director once again