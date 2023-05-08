‘Vaghachipani will be a unique visual experience’

Natesh shared that shooting on a 16 mm reel was like using currency notes, and one should think a lot before using it. “I wanted to experience shooting on a 16 mm reel right in my first film, Pedro, but wanted to get a hang of filmmaking, before I attempt something new. When I expressed my desire to Rishab Shetty before Vaghachipani, he gave me the go-ahead,” says Natesh, who sourced the reel from Kodak.