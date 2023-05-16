'Hiranya' has transformed me into a complete action hero: Rajavardan

By Express News Service

The shooting of Rajavardan’s upcoming film, Hiranya, was recently wrapped up. Directed by debutant Praveen Avyukth, the film was shot in and around Bengaluru. Billing Hiranya as an out-and-out action drama with a strong sentimental core, Rajavardhan says, “I have participated in seven significant fights in the film, each being filmed for over 10 to 20 days. The budget for each of these stunts was substantial too. This movie has transformed me into a complete action hero.”

Attributing his debut as a reason for being offered Hiranya, Rajavardhan says, “The makers offered me this role after watching the action sequences in my debut, Biccchugatti. The number of fight sequences, choreographed by Vinod and Arjun, in Hiranya is twice as many as those in my first movie.”

Praveen Avyukth, who has previously directed short films, is making his full-fledged directorial debut with Hiranya. The movie also marks the debut of Rihana in Kannada and features Divya Suresh in a unique role. Huli Karthik, Aravind Rao, and Dilip Shetty are also part of the cast.

With cinematography by Yogeswaran R, Judah Sandy has composed the music for Hiranya, which is backed by Vedas Infinite Picture, and the team is currently busy with post-production work. They are aiming to release the movie as soon as possible.

The shooting of Rajavardan’s upcoming film, Hiranya, was recently wrapped up. Directed by debutant Praveen Avyukth, the film was shot in and around Bengaluru. Billing Hiranya as an out-and-out action drama with a strong sentimental core, Rajavardhan says, “I have participated in seven significant fights in the film, each being filmed for over 10 to 20 days. The budget for each of these stunts was substantial too. This movie has transformed me into a complete action hero.” Attributing his debut as a reason for being offered Hiranya, Rajavardhan says, “The makers offered me this role after watching the action sequences in my debut, Biccchugatti. The number of fight sequences, choreographed by Vinod and Arjun, in Hiranya is twice as many as those in my first movie.” Praveen Avyukth, who has previously directed short films, is making his full-fledged directorial debut with Hiranya. The movie also marks the debut of Rihana in Kannada and features Divya Suresh in a unique role. Huli Karthik, Aravind Rao, and Dilip Shetty are also part of the cast. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With cinematography by Yogeswaran R, Judah Sandy has composed the music for Hiranya, which is backed by Vedas Infinite Picture, and the team is currently busy with post-production work. They are aiming to release the movie as soon as possible.