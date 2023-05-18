Adyah Thimmaiah's film 'Jersey No 10' gets a release date

By Express News Service

The makers of Jersey No 10 claim that it will be the first authentic Kannada film on hockey. The film is set to hit the silver screen on May 19, across more than 100 screens.

This film, with a unique blend of hockey drama and a love story, is the brainchild of Adyah Thimmaiah, a state-level hockey player, who not only wrote the story but also plays the film’s lead and has directed the film. Jersey No 10 is jointly produced by Adyah Thimmaiah and Lalu Thimmaiah, and Rashin Subbaiah.

The film, which has received a U/A certificate, promises a motivating thriller that targets the youth audience, says Adyah. “The movie revolves around a love story spanning three different ages, exploring the journey of an orphan who rises to the national level in hockey,” he adds.

Actor Thriller Manju plays a coach in the film and has four fight sequences. Along with him, senior actor Dattanna also has a pivotal role. About Dattanna, Adyah says, “Despite his illustrious career, the senior actor had previously not explored the sport of hockey.”

The film also features Chandan Manjunath, Chandan Achar, Mandya Ramesh, Tennis Krishna and Jai Jagadish.

Raghavendra Pramod has penned the dialogues, Zubin Paul has composed music for the six songs and Anehal Narasam is the choreographer. The film has cinematography by Uday Ballal and Suresh Urs is the editor.

