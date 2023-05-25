‘Embracing every craft has helped me enhance my directorial skills’: Raja Venkaiah

By Express News Service

Raja Venkaiah, an experienced professional with two decades in the industry, is all set to make his directorial debut with Siren. The film serves as the launch pad for Praveer Shetty and is all set to hit the theatres on May 26.

Having worked alongside renowned filmmakers like Abavanan and Murugudoss, Raja now fulfils his long-time aspiration of stepping into the role of a feature film director. Reflecting on his journey, he shares, “It was somewhat accidental, but it was producer Prakash Palani who gave me the opportunity to step behind the camera. While I was in Bengaluru discussing a script, I happened to come across Praveer Shetty, who was about to embark on his acting career. That’s when I decided to make Siren in both Kannada and Tamil.”

Venkaiah reveals that he initially began his career as an editor and was a versatile multitasker in the industry. He has an impressive track record of editing around 10,000 episodes, working on approximately 350 commercials, handling cinematography for five films, serving as a sound engineer, and contributing as a dubbing artist for over 100 films. “I am happy to acquire extensive experience in various facets of filmmaking.

Additionally, I served as the DOP for 150 musical shows, accompanying maestros like Illayaraja and Yuva Shankar Raja, which I consider an accomplishment. Embracing each department of the film industry has provided me with invaluable expertise and has enhanced my directorial skills,” he says.

When asked about the reasons to watch Siren, the director says, “First and foremost, it is an entertaining film. It also addresses the issue of women’s safety. Based on an incident in Andhra Pradesh, the story is delicately woven to respect the sentiments of the victim and her parents. The film’s production quality is commendable, and such stories have been rare in recent Kannada cinema. With the protagonist portrayed as an IPS officer, Siren promises a gripping narrative filled with twists and turns.”

Produced by Biju Shivanand under the banner of Deccan King Movie Production, Siren boasts a noted cast including Pavithra Lokesh, Achyuth Kumar, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Sparsha Rekha. Introducing a unique concept, the film features Ponnu Ashi as one of the leads, accompanying the male protagonist throughout the journey. The cinematography is handled by Nagesh Acharya, while Bharadwaj, known for scoring music in My Autograph starring Sudeep, has composed the music for Siren.

