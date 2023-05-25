'Hondisi Bareyiri' strikes big on OTT, director sets sight on a sequel

By Express News Service

Hondisi Bareyiri, an engaging tale of friends, directed by Ramenahalli Jagannath, was released on February 10 and emerged successful at the box office. However, this youthful entertainer gained even more popularity when it premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 1.

With the captivating storyline, despite the IPL cricket season, and Karnataka elections, the film garnered an impressive viewership of 50 million minutes, marking a remarkable achievement. Expressing his elation, Jagannath said, “The script’s ability to evoke emotions resonated with the audience. I had director Prem, actors Rakshitha, and Srinagar Kitty reaching out to me with words of appreciation, and discussing the film’s powerful emotional quotient.”

This overwhelming response has fueled the director’s contemplation of a sequel. However, he intends to pursue the sequel after fulfilling his current commitments. “I have a couple of producers approaching me and I’m at present developing a script centered around travel while also working on another story.

Once I complete one of these projects, I will devote time to strategise the sequel for Hondisi Bareyiri,” he says. Hondisi Bareyiri boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, including Shri, Naveen Shankar, Praveen Tej, Anirudh Acharya, Aishani Shetty, Archana Jois, and others. Shetty, Archana Jois, and others.

