Kichcha Sudeep’s update on his 46th film leaves fans thrilled  

An official confirmation comes from producer Kalaippuli Thanu, who expressed his happiness to collaborate with the pan-India actor
 

By Express News Service

Fans of Kichcha Sudeep finally have a reason to cheer as the pan-Indian actor, who had been tight-lipped about his next project after Vikrant Rona, has finally provided an update on his 46th film. 

The official confirmation comes from producer Kalaippuli S Thanu, known for producing Kabali and Asuran. The film will be made under V Creations and is tentatively titled Kiccha 46. “We are proud and happy to work with Baadshah Kichcha Sudeep. Stay tuned for updates,” Thanu posted on his official social media account.

In anticipation of the announcement, the team has released a glimpse of the video teaser featuring Sudeep entering a caravan and preparing for a photoshoot. A line in the teaser reads, “Stepping into the new world of...” followed by question marks, which has further heightened curiosity among fans.

As previously reported by Cinema Express, Sudeep’s project is likely to be helmed by debutant director Vijay, and it is expected to be a Kannada-Tamil bilingual film, and touted to be a thriller. Art director Shivakumar will join Sudeep for the upcoming project after Vikrant Rona. More details are awaited, which will be out in the next few days.

