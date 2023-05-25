Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar - Narthan’s 'Bairathi Ranagal' to be launched on May 26

The filming of this multilingual project, the prequel to the blockbuster Mufti, will begin on June 10

Published: 25th May 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bhairathi Rangal

Poster of 'Bhairathi Rangal'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The news of Shivarajkumar and Narthan collaborating on a project has been in the news for some time now. We had also reported that the film will be made under Geetha Pictures, and will be a multilingual project titled Bharathi Ranagal. The film, which is a sequel to their previous collaboration, Mufti (2017), is set to be officially launched on May 26 with a grand muhurath. 

The sequel is named after the character played by Shivarajkumar and will focus on the origin story of Bhairathi Rangal. The prequel will also bring back Devaraj, Madhu Guruswamy, Vasishta Simha, and Babu Hirannaiah to reprise their roles from Mufti. 

Music director Ravi Basrur and cinematographer Naveen Kumar, who had previously worked in Mufti, will be joining hands with Narthan for his second outing. Shivarajkumar, one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood, is currently wrapping up the shoot for Ghost, directed by Srini, and he is set to begin shooting for Bhairathi Ranagal on June 10.

The actor also has Karataka Dhamanaka directed by Yogaraj Bhat, and debutant director Arjun Janya’s 45. His other projects include Jailer with Rajinikanth, and Captain Miller with Dhanush, which are at different stages of production. Shivanna also recently announced his collaboration with  Telugu superstar Balakrishna for a project. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bairathi Ranagal Shivarajkumar Narthan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp