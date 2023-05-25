Shivarajkumar - Narthan’s 'Bairathi Ranagal' to be launched on May 26

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The news of Shivarajkumar and Narthan collaborating on a project has been in the news for some time now. We had also reported that the film will be made under Geetha Pictures, and will be a multilingual project titled Bharathi Ranagal. The film, which is a sequel to their previous collaboration, Mufti (2017), is set to be officially launched on May 26 with a grand muhurath.

The sequel is named after the character played by Shivarajkumar and will focus on the origin story of Bhairathi Rangal. The prequel will also bring back Devaraj, Madhu Guruswamy, Vasishta Simha, and Babu Hirannaiah to reprise their roles from Mufti.

Music director Ravi Basrur and cinematographer Naveen Kumar, who had previously worked in Mufti, will be joining hands with Narthan for his second outing. Shivarajkumar, one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood, is currently wrapping up the shoot for Ghost, directed by Srini, and he is set to begin shooting for Bhairathi Ranagal on June 10.

The actor also has Karataka Dhamanaka directed by Yogaraj Bhat, and debutant director Arjun Janya’s 45. His other projects include Jailer with Rajinikanth, and Captain Miller with Dhanush, which are at different stages of production. Shivanna also recently announced his collaboration with Telugu superstar Balakrishna for a project.

