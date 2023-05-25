‘Today content-based subjects reign supreme at the box office’: Actor Praveer Shetty

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Praveer Shetty, son of KaRave activist Praveen Shetty, follows a different path from his father. Praveer always wanted to be an actor, and he fondly recalls how his childhood interests in skits, dance, and extracurricular activities, cemented his unwavering determination to pursue acting.

Despite excelling in his studies and achieving good results, he courageously defied his father’s wishes for him to become a doctor and instead chose the path of an actor aiming to create his mark on his own.

Expressing his admiration towards Yash for his magnetic charisma, and impeccable dialogue delivery, Praveer shares an incident. “I am an ardent fan of the Rocking Star. I vividly remember when Raja Hulli was released, I even coloured my hair, and that didn’t sit well with my teacher, who insisted on meeting my father. During that time, she complained to my dad that I was straying down the wrong path and asked him to help me become disciplined, starting with getting my hair cut. He himself chopped off my hair. However, my passion for acting persisted,” he says.

Understanding that acting requires more than just dreams, his father advised him to study acting before pursuing it as a career. Praveer realised the importance of research and formal education in the field. “I was sent to Anupam Kher School of Acting, where I learned the fundamental lessons of acting. While acting schools provide exposure, it ultimately depends on how you want to establish yourself as an actor,” says the debutant, who also sought to familiarise himself with the atmosphere on film sets. “I had the opportunity to assist Nanda Kishore during the final stage schedule of Pogaru. Meanwhile, I was searching for the right kind of script for my debut, and director Raja Venkaiah, who has been part of the industry for the past two decades, and an erstwhile associate of director AR Murugadoss, came up with this compelling script. Siren not just marks my launch, but my director’s too,” says Praveer ahead of Siren’s release this week.

The upcoming talent has created a checklist for himself, outlining his dos and don’ts. “I always aimed for content-driven subjects and never thought of being part of commercial potboilers or formulaic films. Siren fit my requirements, “ says Praveer confidently. “The film is based on a true story and revolves around an IPS officer played by me, handling a rape case, which will be his first case. This incident took place in Andhra Pradesh, and director Raja, who conceived the plotline, has crafted an excellent narrative.”

Prioritising content over commercial aspects, Praveer adds, “As an actor, I was not attracted to mainstream cinema. From my observations, content-based subjects are ruling the box office. I analysed that commercial films work only after you establish yourself as a hero. Content and real-based incidents create a significant impact on the silver screen. Similarly, Siren is also a story-driven film that will be accepted by the audience. I am confident in the director’s choice to portray the film close to reality, and if audience connect with it, nothing can beat that.”

How did Praveer Shetty go about approaching this character? “My father, being an activist, has maintained a good rapport with police officers. I sought permission from him and personally met a couple of officers, seeking their valuable suggestions and gaining insights into their work and problem-solving methods. I even underwent brief training to authentically portray a police officer’s behavior. That’s how I prepared for the character,” shares Praveer, who feels that the best part of being an actor is the thorough preparation for a role. “The character involves dealing with a range of emotions, and the pressure becomes an exhilarating factor,” he adds.

When two freshers —both director and actor, come together, what can be expected? “At the end of the day, it’s the effort and ambition within you that matters. The director is highly motivated and has done an exceptional job. We have actually shown the film to a select group of people close to us, and everyone loved it, and we are expecting the best results,” says Praveer.

Interestingly, Siren, made under the Deccan Kind Movie banner, was simultaneously shot in Kannada and Tamil and will be dubbed and released in other languages. “My first shot was in Kannada, followed by Tamil. Memorising the lines in the latter language proved to be quite challenging,” reveals Praveer. When asked why he chose to go multilingual right from his first film, he explains, “The director wanted to present both native languages in a splendid manner. It did add pressure, but we managed. In the first week, we will release it in Kannada, followed by releases in other languages.” The film starring Lasya as the female lead has music by Bharadwaj, and cinematography by Nagesh Acarya.

What next for Praveer? “I aspire to contribute my best to Kannada cinema and be a part of remarkable films. I admire actors like Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty, who have achieved wonders with content-based films. I always seek good content, and language has never been a barrier,” sums up Praveer.

