'Fortunate to collaborate with Dhananjay in just my second film'

Moksha Kushal is the latest talent in Sandalwood. The Coorgi native identifies herself as a true blue Bengalurean, and the model-turned-actor, who holds an engineering degree, has made a promising entry into the world of Kannada cinema. The newbie kickstarts her acting journey with Suni's Modakavida Vathavarana, which is gearing up for a release. Even before the release of her first film, she has already bagged her next big opportunity.

Moksha is set to star in Param's debut directorial, which he is also producing under the Jio Studios banner. The film stars Dhananjay in the lead role, and Moksha has participated in the first schedule, and is expected to resume her next schedule in June first week.

Hailing from a conventional background and excelling as a top performer in her class, Moksha has always indulged in various extracurricular activities. "After completing my engineering, my inclination towards the creative field grew stronger. I never found the 9-to-5 job appealing; I yearned for something that would keep me actively engaged. This eventually led me towards the glamorous side of the industry. I delved into modeling and spent two years working with noted model choreographer, Prasad Bidappa. However, the monotony of walking the ramp compelled me to switch my career to the world of cinema. After going through countless auditions, I find myself here, ready to face the arc lights," reveals the actor.

Although acting was never her childhood dream, Moksha does admit she carried herself like a star. "During college fests, I would often be recognised and draw considerable attention. This sudden limelight captivated me and eventually became an addiction, which led me to where I am today. I'm still a struggling actor. I harness my talents and seize every opportunity that comes my way," she confides.

While Modakavida Vathavarana casts her opposite a fellow newcomer, Moksha is elated to have landed a lead role opposite a star like Dhananjaya in her second film, and directed by Param. "Learning that I was chosen among over 200 actors for this role left me overwhelmed. It made me realise that fate and luck play a vital role in shaping one's journey. I consider myself fortunate and lucky. Currently, the film is already in production, with the current shoot taking place in Mysuru. I eagerly wait to commence my next set of scenes from June 2."

Although Moksha Kushal remains tight-lipped about her role, she assures that it is an exceptional character. "I portray an intriguing role in this film, and the story itself is truly brilliant. Working alongside one of the finest actors and a director who brings his own unique expertise, I am confident that the final output will be nothing short of amazing. This project itself marks a significant boost to my film career, and I am eagerly looking forward to embarking on this journey with flying colours," she says

