Model-turned-actor Rohit turns lead with 'Raktaksha'

Directed by Vasudeva SN, the film, which also marks Rohit's debut as a producer under the Sai Production banner, is gearing up for its release.

By Express News Service

Rohit, a model and theatre artiste, is raring to make his mark in the film industry. Starting with a negative role in the unreleased film, AB Positive, this budding actor is now set to take on the lead role in his next project, titled Raktaksha.

Directed by Vasudeva SN, the film, which also marks Rohit's debut as a producer under the Sai Production banner, is gearing up for its release. The film is billed as a murder mystery infused with elements of crime and action. Recently, the title track of Raktaksha, sung by Vasishta Simha, written by Sujith Venkataramaiah, and composed by Dossmode, was released. 

During a media interaction at the song release event, Rohit expressed his delight at fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming an artiste. Hailing from the humble town of Mudgal in Raichur, he aspires to make a significant impact in the world of cinema. Rohit also revealed that the film is inspired by true incidents and promises it will be a gripping thriller, incorporating intriguing concepts like a reverse screenplay.

Raktaksha features notable actors like Pramod Shetty, Roopa Rayappa and Archana Kottige. The film also showcases the talents of Gurudev Nagaraja, Vilas Kulkarni, and Shivamogga Ramanna, among others, in prominent roles.

