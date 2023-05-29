Ram Charan’s debut production titled 'The India House'  

By Express News Service

It was earlier announced that Ram Charan has collaborated with his friend Vikram Reddy, who is also associated with the UV Creations banner, to launch a new production house named V Mega Pictures.

On Sunday, Ram Charan’s production banner V Mega Pictures and Abhishek Agarwal Arts announced that their debut production is titled The India House. The upcoming film stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The title announcement teaser was released on the occasion of Veer Sarvakar’s 104th birthday.

Directed by debutant Ram Krishna Vamsi, The India House will have cinematography by Cameron Bryson. Details about the rest of the cast and technical crew are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Siddhartha was last seen in 18 Pages.

While he awaits the release of Spy, he is filming for Kartikeya 3. Anupam Kher has a number of films in his pipeline, including The Vaccine War, Emergency, and Metro In Dino, among others.

