Team 'Daredevil Musthafa' overwhelmed by response in Karnataka, set for overseas release

By Express News Service

Team Daredevil Musthafa is in good spirits with the film receiving excellent response from the audience, along with celebrities showering accolades.

A still from the film

Based on the short story by legendary writer Poornachandra Tejaswi, the film, which is into its second week, garnered appreciation from politicians Prathap Simha and Darshan Puttannaiah. Presented by Dhananjay under his Daali Pictures banner and distributed by KRG Studios, Daredevil Musthafa is performing well in approximately 40 centres, including Bengaluru, Mangalore, Shimoga, and Mysuru, among other districts.

Meanwhile, the team is gearing up for the international release of Daredevil Musthafa, with screenings scheduled in the USA and Europe this week, followed by a release in different part of the world, including Australia, New Zealand, and Dubai, in the following week.

Daredevil Musthafa, a comedy-drama film that explores the lives of college students, particularly focusing on the challenges faced by Musthafa, the sole Muslim student in a Hindu college, has been met with positive reception. The movie portrays everyday tensions, and the quest for a sense of belonging in a diverse setting.

It marks the debut of several talented artists, including Shishir Bykadi and Aditya Sree in the lead roles, alongside Prerna Gowda, Supreet Bharadwaj, Ashit, and Srivatsa. The film also features experienced actors such as MS Umesh, Mandya Ramesh, Nagabhushan, and Poorchandra Mysuru in pivotal roles.

Produced by ardent fans of Poornachandra Tejaswi under the Cinemamara banner, the film has cinematography by Rahul Roy, and music by Navneet Shyam.

