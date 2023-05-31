Bad Manners, distributed by Jayanna Films, gets a release date

By Express News Service

Seems like June month belongs to Abishek Ambareesh. The actor, who will be tying the knot on June 5 with Aviva Bidapa, will also be celebrating the release of his sophomore film, Bad Manners in the same month. The action thriller directed by Suri, is all set to hit the theatres on June 23.

Bad Manners bankrolled by K M Sudhir's Studio 18 banner, will have Jayanna Films distributing the film across Karnataka. There is a lot of hype around Bad Manners, as it brings Suri, the director of films like Jackie, Tagaru, and the one-film-old actor Abishek together. In his previous interview, Suri had mentioned,

"Abhishek is an artist who does his own preparations, and it was interesting to notice the effort he took for his character in Bad Manners." He also added that this film will introduce him as a commercially viable hero.

The film is now in post-production, and the team is all set to begin their full-fledged promotion about in the coming days. With Rachita Ram as one of the female leads, the film marks the debut of Priyanka Kumar. It has music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Shekar S.



