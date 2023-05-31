Home Entertainment Kannada

'Melody Drama' aims for June release

Melody Drama, the directorial debut of Manju Karthik, delves deep into the intricacies of human emotions, showcasing the complexities of love and the art of managing relationships.

Published: 31st May 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Team Melody Drama

By Express News Service

Melody Drama, the directorial debut of Manju Karthik, delves deep into the intricacies of human emotions, showcasing the complexities of love and the art of managing relationships. The film promises a musical treat with seven soulful songs composed by Kiran Rabindranath. Noted singers such as Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Palak Muchhal have lent their voices to these various tracks, and have lyrics penned by Jayant Kaikini, V Nagendra Prasad, and Dhananjay Ranjan.

During a media interaction, the team shared their excitement about the film clearing the Censor Board and expressed their hopes for a June release. Director Manju Karthik, who has spent fifteen years collaborating with various directors, is thrilled to mark his independent feature film journey.

Melody Drama, says that film carries a powerful message that resonates with everyone’s experiences. “The idea that mistakes are inevitable in life, but redemption is always within reach is the underlying theme is at the heart of the film’s narrative,” the director shares.

The film stars Satya, known for working in Dwipatra, and Supreetha Satyanarayana, who became a household name with popular serials like Sitaballabha and Sararu, have come together for Melody Drama. Additionally, the film features performances of Rangayana Raghu, Anu Prabhakar, Rajesh Nataranga, Bala Rajawadi, and Lakshmi Siddaiah in pivotal roles. The cinematography of this film is handled by  Manu DB Halli.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Melody Drama Manju Karthik
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp