'Melody Drama' aims for June release

Melody Drama, the directorial debut of Manju Karthik, delves deep into the intricacies of human emotions, showcasing the complexities of love and the art of managing relationships. The film promises a musical treat with seven soulful songs composed by Kiran Rabindranath. Noted singers such as Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Palak Muchhal have lent their voices to these various tracks, and have lyrics penned by Jayant Kaikini, V Nagendra Prasad, and Dhananjay Ranjan.

During a media interaction, the team shared their excitement about the film clearing the Censor Board and expressed their hopes for a June release. Director Manju Karthik, who has spent fifteen years collaborating with various directors, is thrilled to mark his independent feature film journey.

Melody Drama, says that film carries a powerful message that resonates with everyone’s experiences. “The idea that mistakes are inevitable in life, but redemption is always within reach is the underlying theme is at the heart of the film’s narrative,” the director shares.

The film stars Satya, known for working in Dwipatra, and Supreetha Satyanarayana, who became a household name with popular serials like Sitaballabha and Sararu, have come together for Melody Drama. Additionally, the film features performances of Rangayana Raghu, Anu Prabhakar, Rajesh Nataranga, Bala Rajawadi, and Lakshmi Siddaiah in pivotal roles. The cinematography of this film is handled by Manu DB Halli.

