Pinki Elli to hit theatres after a successful run at film festivals

Published: 31st May 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

A poster of the film 'Pinki Elli'

By Express News Service

Prithvi Konanur's Pinki Elli, which has been garnering success and acclaim at various film festivals both in India and on the international stages for over two years, is now set to release in theaters on June 2. The film delves into the dark world of child trafficking and the begging mafia, drawing inspiration from a true incident highlighted in a news article about a baby from an affluent family who went missing after becoming involved with the begging mafia. According to the director, the intriguing aspect of Pinki Elli lies in the eight-month-old child and the characters surrounding the child.

Pinki Elli marks Prithvi Konanur's third directorial venture, following his previous film, Railway Children, which shed light on young children involved in drug abuse, sexual harassment, and other crimes. Released in 2016, the film won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist in the same year.

In preparation for Pinki Elli, Prithvi conducted extensive research, spending around two years to ensure he addressed every legal aspect he aimed to portray in the film. The plot revolves around a young mother who experiences a heart-wrenching discovery when she arrives home earlier than expected, only to find her baby daughter and the caretaker missing. This shocking revelation sets off a frantic day for all those involved, compelling them to confront their pasts, face their present realities, and contemplate their uncertain futures.

Prithvi was meticulous in his casting choices and selected  Akshatha Pandavapura, Gunjalamma, Deepak Subramanya, Lakshmi Narayana, Anasooya, and Anoop Shoonya to portray the various characters. Pinki Elli is produced by Krishnegowda, with cinematography by P Arjun Raja, and editing by Shivakumara Swamy.

