Raja Kalai Kumar, Prajwal Devaraj set to roar in 'Cheetah'

We had earlier reported that noted choreographer Raja Kalai Kumar is making his directorial debut with a film starring Prajwal Devaraj. Now, the makers have announced that the film is titled Cheetah. An announcement of the title was made along with a poster, which bears a striking resemblance to the first poster of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali.

The poster features a mother submerged in water valiantly lifting her newborn child, who cries, all against the backdrop of a bustling market. When asked about the significance of this poster and the title Cheetah, the first-time director explains, ‘The mother, who has given birth to the child and sacrifices her life, yearns for the child to raise its voice on behalf of the people. This is the essence of our first look poster and the film’s theme.”

Cheetah, produced by Prathiba Naresh for Rajalakshmi Entertainment, will also mark the entry of Telugu actor Sunil, who will be making his Kannada debut and feature Sruthi Hariharan in a never-before-seen role. The film, officially to be launched today with a grand muhurat, will commence shooting from tomorrow. The makers plan to complete the film in one extensive 25-day schedule, focusing on the crucial portions set in a bustling market.

Ashima Narwal marks her Debut alongside Prajwal Devaraj in Cheetah

Ashima Narwal is poised to make her Kannada debut with Raja Kalai Kumar’s Cheetah. This Indian-born model-turned-actor, who has already made a mark in Telugu and Tamil cinema with films like Natakam, Jessie, Kolaigaran, Pitta Kathalu, and the yet-to-be-released Rajabheema, is all set to venture into the Kannada film industry and will be paired alongside Prajwal Devaraj. Ashima is set to join the film’s sets this Thursday.

