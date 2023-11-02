Home Entertainment Kannada

Chikkanna’s Upadhyaksha aims for December release

The title Upadhyaksha is derived from the character Chikkanna portrayed in Sharan’s Adhakshya.

Published: 02nd November 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film.

By Express News Service

Chikkanna, the comedian-turned-hero, is all set for the release of his upcoming film Upadhyaksha. Directed by Anil Kumar and produced by Umapathy Films and DN Films, the film’s teaser and a couple of songs were revealed recently. Notably, the film makrs Chikkanna’s first romantic project. Starring Malaika Vasupal as the female lead, the film has lyrics penned by the Martin director,  AP Arjun. This song has garnered significant attention since its release.

Chikkanna, known for his comedic roles in over 200 films, recently ventured into playing the lead in comedy entertainers.Upadhyaksha is likely to hit the screens in December, with the team currently immersed in post-production work.

