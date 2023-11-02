Multi-starrers are tricky but it is always exciting to work with accomplished names: Ramesh Aravind

By Express News Service

Reports of actor Ramesh Aravind joining director Prem’s KD has been circulating for a while now. This was officially confirmed on Wednesday along with his character poster. Starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead the film has Ramesh playing Dharma.For Ramesh Aravind, working in a diverse cast is not new, but it has been a while since he was part of a multi-staar. “It’s a bit tricky to accept roles in a multi-starrer, but the exciting part is collaborating with accomplished actors.” Prem’s film KD, features actors like Ravichandran, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty.

“There were times when we saw movies like Amar Akbhar Antony with a fascinating ensemble cast. There were actors like Shankar Nag, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth who worked in multi-starrers, and it was enjoyable to see them on the big screen. I’ve also been a part of many multi-starrers myself. However, I haven’t taken up a film with multiple actors in over ten years,” says Ramesh, adding, “When Prem narrated this pivotal role to me, I found it intriguing. I’ve just completed a few days of shooting, and he is a passionate director. Moreover, the production values (KVN Productions) are very high, and being part of a big-budget project like this is something that needs to be done often. Furthermore, Prem has assured us that all the characters will be well taken care of on-screen, and we will receive the recognition we deserve based on our fan following.”

Regarding his retro look as Dharma, Ramesh reminisced, “The film is set in the 1970s, and that why the look, especially my hairstyle. I had a similar one during my college days. Those were the days of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, with flat and flowing hair and bell-bottom pants. It’s nice to revisit that era,” he says.Ramesh is also eagerly awaiting Akash Srivatsa’s Daiji, which is currently in the pre-production stage.

