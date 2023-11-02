Nagathihalli and team brave challenges to shoot in America

By Express News Service

Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, the director of the classic film America America, has temporarily set up camp in the USA for his next project, tentatively titled Amara Madhura Prema. The film features Shanvi Srivastava, Pruthvi Ambaar, and Nirup Bhandari in the lead roles. Nagathihalli, who is almost done with the main shooting schedule in the heartland of America, shared some pictures from the location with us.

Speaking to CE from Seattle, the director mentioned that the shooting process has been adventurous and challenging due to the cold weather and rain. However, he’s thrilled with the support they received from the Kannadigas during the shoot.

Manu Garur and Nagendra, who are part of the Sayadhri Kannada Sangha, and their friends, are making sure that we are taken care of, and the shooting went on smoothly, all because of their support. They made sure to take care of our transportation and food. I’m grateful for their hospitality, he says.

The director also praised cinematographer SK Rao for capturing the best visuals and acknowledged the contributions of the Tent Cinema team, including art director Shivu, associate director Sameer, and his wife Pushpa.With this extensive schedule, Nagathihalli mentioned that they have completed eighty per cent of the shooting, with some patchwork remaining to be done in India to wrap up the film.

Regarding the film’s title, Amara Madhura Prema, Nagathihalli clarified that it is a working title and is yet to be finalized. “I am still contemplating whether to title the film as America America 2, a decision to be made at a later stage.” The film will have director Nagathihalli collaborating with his America America composer Mano Murthy, who is also said to have visited the sets.

