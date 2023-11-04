My next will be a mass entertainer tailor- made for true-blue Darshan fans: Prakash Veer

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Challenging Star Darshan, who is nearly done with the shooting of Kaatera, with just one song pending is getting ready to start his next project with Prakash Veer. After a hiatus, the duo, who previously delivered the successful film Tarak in 2017, are teaming up for another exciting project. This time, the actor-director combo is aiming to deliver a mass commercial venture. Prakash Veer, who is known for his expertise in family dramas and light-hearted films like Milana, Khushi, Rishi, Vamshi and Tarak, plans to capture the essence of a typical Darshan film in every way possible. The film gets an interesting title as Devil and its tagline is The Hero.

Prakash Veer, on the sidelines of the soft launch shared more details about this highly anticipated project. “Nov 2 is considered an auspicious day, so we have conducted the muhurath. I’m eagerly waiting for Darshan to wrap up Kaatera so we can work on his appearance, which plays a crucial role in this film. We plan to begin shooting in December,” the director reveals.

Prakash emphasised that Devil will be an unapologetic, complete mass entertainer, distinctly different from his previous films. “Darshan has always wanted to offer something that his loyal fans would love to see him in. We found the perfect script tailored for his massive fan base. Devil is going to be an action-packed thriller and a true mass entertainer. We hope to meet everyone’s expectations,” he stated.

He also clarified that his next film with Darshan will be a departure from what was seen in Tarak and his previous works. “I was a different director during Tarak, but now, bearing my family name as Prakash Veer (a tribute to my father C Jayaram’s legacy in the Kannada industry), I’ve spent the last five to six years unlearning what I’ve learned in my directorial career to make this film. Tarak was my way, but Devil will be Darshan’s way, made specifically for the Challenging Star and his fans. I am incredibly excited about the film and can’t wait to start shooting,” he expressed.

Currently, Prakash in preparation works, finalising locations here, and overseas. The team is also in search of a heroine and the rest of the cast, aiming to finalise them as soon as possible. Interestingly, the film, produced under Prakash Veer’s home banner, Vaishno Studios, has on board, Ajaneesh Loknath for music and Santhosh Rai Pathaje for cinematography. This is the first time these two technicians have collaborated on a Darshan film.

