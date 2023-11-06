Aniissh takes on the role of an aspiring director in Mayanagari

By Express News Service

The shooting of Mayanagari, Aniissh’s upcoming film, has been wrapped up, and the makers are eagerly anticipating the release. This film marks the directorial debut of Shankar Aradhya and has received a U/A rating from the censor board.

Mayanagari features Aniissh as an aspiring director, and the film combines elements of comedy, romance, and action. Apart from directing, Shankar Aradhya has also written the story and screenplay of the film.

Produced by Sandalwood Pictures and Shweta Shankar, the film features music by Arjun Janya, with National Award winner Vikram More choreographing the action scenes, and Srinivas handling the cinematography.

Apart from Aniissh and Shravya Rao, the film also features experienced actors like Sharath Lohitashwa, Avinash, and Suchendra Prasad, among others in the cast.

