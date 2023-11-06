Dhanush’s debut Royal Mech makes a splash this week

By Express News Service

Dhanush, who manages his job as a mechanical engineer while pursuing a career in filmmaking, is ready to test the waters with his acting debut in Royal Mech. He has not only written the script but has also played the lead role. The film is inspired by a real-life incident he encountered during the pandemic. It tells the story of a young engineering graduate who becomes a food delivery boy due to certain circumstances. His dream is to become an IAS Officer, but will he be able to achieve it, and what challenges will he face on this journey?

Dhanush reflects on the inspiration for the film, saying, “During the COVID pandemic, while I was working from home, I needed to fix my laptop. When I contacted the hardware technician for assistance, he mentioned that he could come after 10 o’clock at night because he was busy with food delivery in the morning. This situation made me think about the challenges faced by food delivery boys, despite their educational qualifications. It inspired me to write a script addressing the issues these individuals encounter and portraying the aspirations of a middle-class boy pursuing his IAS dream.”

Dhanush’s film, Royal Mech, is set to release on November 10 and is produced by Shabari Films. The movie is co-directed by JHM Nagabhushan and Dr. Jayadeva Hassan and features Saatvika Rao as the female lead. Additionally, Raghvendra Rajkumar plays a pivotal role, with Kuri Pratap, Ramesh Bhat, Vinay Prasad, Rekha Das, Pawan of Comedy Khiladigalu fame, and Gautami Jayaram, among others, in the cast.

