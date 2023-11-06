Side B of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello gets a bigger release

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

77 days after the release of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A (Sept 1), the second part (Side B) of Hemanth M Rao’s romantic drama is set to hit the screens on Nov 17. The trailer of the film, headlined by Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Chaithra Achar, was unveiled on Saturday.

Going by the glimpse, Manu (Rakshit Shetty), who emerged from a decade-long prison sentence for a selfless act, encounters a stark turn of events when his benefactor’s demise leaves him deserted behind bars. This ordeal also fractures his relationship with Priya (Rukmini Vasanth). To rebuild his life, Manu must sever ties with his past, even Priya, but this proves to be challenging.

In his quest for retribution, he takes drastic actions, further complicating matters for his new acquaintance, Surabhi (Chaithra J Achar), which leaves the audience with lingering questions. The sequel, as a continuation, resolves the fates of Manu and Priya. Will she succumb to societal pressures and marry another, or is she still holding onto hope for Manu’s return? Will Manu unleash vengeance on those who disrupted his life? These inquiries will find answers in Side B.

According to the makers Side B is set for a grander release, with the film seeing a simultaneous release in multiple South Indian languages. KVN Productions will handle the Kannada version, while People Media Factory will be responsible for the Telugu release. Karthik Subbaraju’s production house, Stone Bench Creations, is presenting the Tamil version while Prithviraj Productions will distribute the Malayalam version. The team also has ambitious plans for a substantial overseas release, covering both Kannada and Telugu versions.

In a media interaction, Rakshit Shetty mentioned that they aren’t releasing a Hindi version in theatres as they understand the market and the need for extensive promotions. “We are ready with the Hindi dubbed edition, should the demand arise,” he mentions.

Rakshit, who is backing the film under his Paramvah Studios, revealed that Side A has already covered the investment, and any earnings from Side B will be pure profit. Talking about his role, Rakshit stated that his appearance may be new, but his character retains the same innocence, albeit with different intentions following his release from prison.

Thrilled about the release of Side B, which continues the dramatic journey with characters from Side A, Chaitra said, “The emotional depth from Side A will seamlessly carry over to Side B which is designed for a broad audience.” Rukmini added, “I am pleased with the overwhelming response to my role in Side A and am genuinely delighted to be part of this project.”

Director Hemanth Rao expressed his gratitude for the long and fulfilling journey and the overwhelming nationwide response to Side A of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello and believes the success of the first part serves as the best promotion for Side B. He thanked his team’s efforts for successfully bringing his vision for Sapta Sagaradaache Ello to life. “The story is not solely about revenge; the prison is just one aspect, and the narrative primarily focuses on romance,” signed off Hemanth.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

77 days after the release of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A (Sept 1), the second part (Side B) of Hemanth M Rao’s romantic drama is set to hit the screens on Nov 17. The trailer of the film, headlined by Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Chaithra Achar, was unveiled on Saturday. Going by the glimpse, Manu (Rakshit Shetty), who emerged from a decade-long prison sentence for a selfless act, encounters a stark turn of events when his benefactor’s demise leaves him deserted behind bars. This ordeal also fractures his relationship with Priya (Rukmini Vasanth). To rebuild his life, Manu must sever ties with his past, even Priya, but this proves to be challenging. In his quest for retribution, he takes drastic actions, further complicating matters for his new acquaintance, Surabhi (Chaithra J Achar), which leaves the audience with lingering questions. The sequel, as a continuation, resolves the fates of Manu and Priya. Will she succumb to societal pressures and marry another, or is she still holding onto hope for Manu’s return? Will Manu unleash vengeance on those who disrupted his life? These inquiries will find answers in Side B.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the makers Side B is set for a grander release, with the film seeing a simultaneous release in multiple South Indian languages. KVN Productions will handle the Kannada version, while People Media Factory will be responsible for the Telugu release. Karthik Subbaraju’s production house, Stone Bench Creations, is presenting the Tamil version while Prithviraj Productions will distribute the Malayalam version. The team also has ambitious plans for a substantial overseas release, covering both Kannada and Telugu versions. In a media interaction, Rakshit Shetty mentioned that they aren’t releasing a Hindi version in theatres as they understand the market and the need for extensive promotions. “We are ready with the Hindi dubbed edition, should the demand arise,” he mentions. Rakshit, who is backing the film under his Paramvah Studios, revealed that Side A has already covered the investment, and any earnings from Side B will be pure profit. Talking about his role, Rakshit stated that his appearance may be new, but his character retains the same innocence, albeit with different intentions following his release from prison. Thrilled about the release of Side B, which continues the dramatic journey with characters from Side A, Chaitra said, “The emotional depth from Side A will seamlessly carry over to Side B which is designed for a broad audience.” Rukmini added, “I am pleased with the overwhelming response to my role in Side A and am genuinely delighted to be part of this project.” Director Hemanth Rao expressed his gratitude for the long and fulfilling journey and the overwhelming nationwide response to Side A of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello and believes the success of the first part serves as the best promotion for Side B. He thanked his team’s efforts for successfully bringing his vision for Sapta Sagaradaache Ello to life. “The story is not solely about revenge; the prison is just one aspect, and the narrative primarily focuses on romance,” signed off Hemanth. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp