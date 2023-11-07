Home Entertainment Kannada

Chetan to join the cast of director Nagashekar's 'Sanju Weds Geetha II'?

Chetan had previously announced a few projects, including Maarga in Kannada, and bilingual ventures titled 100 Crores and Khumbakharna, produced in Telugu and Kannada.

Published: 07th November 2023 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Chetan

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Nagashekar has commenced work on his much-anticipated project, Sanju Weds Geetha II. Continuing from his original film, Sanju Weds Geetha, released in 2011, this film features Srinagar Kitty and Rachita Ram. 

According to the latest update from the project, Nagashekar is bringing back Chetan, known for his role in Myna, to the silver screen as a part of the leading cast in Sanju Weds Geetha II.

Chetan gained fame with his debut film, Aa Dinagalu.

Myna directed by Nagashekar, which also featured Nithya Menen, went on to garner critical acclaim.

The director, who was looking for another lead actor, found Chetan to be a suitable choice and has initiated talks with him.

Further discussions are underway, and an official announcement of Chetan joining the project will be made by the production house once the terms are finalised.

Chetan, who was last seen in Athiratha, had previously announced a few projects, including Maarga in Kannada, and bilingual ventures titled 100 Crores and Khumbakharna, produced in Telugu and Kannada.

However, the current status of these projects is unknown.

Chetan, who is also an activist, might be finally returning to the cinema with this project, and it will be intriguing to see how Nagashekar incorporates Chetan’s character into the romantic drama.

Sanju Weds Geetha II, tagged as ‘Lifeee is Beaaautiiifullll,’ is produced by Nagashekar Movie Productions. The film has music composed by Sridhar Sambhram and cinematography by Satya Hegde.

TAGS
Sanju Weds Geetha II Nagashekar Chetan

