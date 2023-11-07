Home Entertainment Kannada

I found it so easy to shoot with Rocky, the labrador: 'Yava Mohana Murali Kareyitu' director

Vishwas Krishna, an entrepreneur-turned-filmmaker is helming Yava Mohana Murali Kareyitu, which is backed by Sharannappa Gouramma. The film revolves around a dog and a physically challenged girl.

A still from 'Yava Mohana Murali Kareyitu'

By Express News Service

The makers of Yava Mohana Murali Kareyitu unveiled the title song on Sunday. Interestingly, the first line of the song, Yava Mohana Murali Kareyitu, written by the famous poet Gopalakrishna Adiga, serves as the film’s title. The title song has lyrics penned by V. Nagendra Prasad and music composed by Anil C J.

“Rocky, a Labrador, has already worked in four to five films, and he plays the lead in Yava Mohana Murali Kareyitu. I found it easy to shoot because he was a trained dog. We conducted a small workshop before taking him on set, and he was with us for over 23 days,” says VIshwas, who reveals that the shooting took place in and around the picturesque location of Jog Falls. 

He also mentioned that apart from Varun Raj Patel, who is a familiar face, the rest of the cast mostly consists of newcomers. Prakruthi, a world kickboxing champion, plays the lead, and others in the cast include Madhav, and Swapan Shetiigar, among others. The makers are planning to release the film in December.

