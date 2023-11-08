Home Entertainment Kannada

Garadi will be a make-or-break moment in my career: Soorya

Soorya, shares that his greatest strength comes from Darshan, and how he can’t afford to make a mistake in a film that is directed by Yogaraj Bhat.

Published: 08th November 2023

Garadi

A still from the teaser of the movie 'Garadi' (Photo | YouTube)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Soorya, formerly known as Yashas Surya, embarked on his acting journey with Yuga Yugale Sagali. Having worked in 23 films over a 15-year journey, he remains dedicated to his goal of achieving stardom. Soorya reflects on the role of luck and the importance of seizing the right opportunities in the film industry. He further emphasises the need for results, both in terms of audience appreciation and commercial success. Soorya is pinning his hopes on his upcoming film, Garadi, set to release on November 10.

A still from the film

He acknowledges that there were times he contemplated stepping back from the film industry. “Every time I failed, I wanted to step back from the cinema industry, but fate brought me back. Recently, after my marriage, I considered moving away, but again, Darshan Sir, who always gave that shoulder to my career, and my life, came to my support. He referred me to Yogaraj Bhat for Garadi, and discussions with producer BC Patil followed, eventually bringing me on board. In fact, Darshan Sir gave his word to the director and producer, promising to play a special role in the film if I was chosen, becoming a pillar of strength,” says Soorya, detailing how he secured the role.

Soorya left no stone unturned, giving a hundred per cent effort to the film. “The film has given me the opportunity to work with acclaimed director Bhatru under a renowned production house, with V Harikrishna as the music director, and Darshan Sir in a special role. To me, Garadi will be a make-or-break moment in my career, and I was determined not to make any mistakes,” he says.

Describing his role in Garadi, Soorya explains that it closely aligns with his real-life experiences. “The character I portray is a person who repeatedly faces failures yet maintains unwavering confidence in achieving success. The role embodies innocence and portrays a humble individual working in the wrestling milieu, taking forward the journey towards personal success,” he says.

Soorya’s contribution to Garadi is evident in the context of preparing for the role. “Although I wasn’t familiar with this art form, I had basic training in kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Karate. However, wrestling comes with its requirements for strength and intelligence, which poses a unique challenge. I underwent two months of specialised training, further refining my skills on the set with guidance from real wrestlers. I attended acting classes, along with others in the team, rehearsed dialogues, and was meticulous during shooting. This effort is sure to be evident on the silver screen,” he says.

