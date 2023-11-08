Leonilla Shwetha D’Souza on board Nelson

By Express News Service

Arun Kumar's debut directorial, Nelson, featuring Vinod Prabhakar, is currently in production and has generated interest due to its title, first look, teaser, and inclusion of folklore elements. As the team has been shooting with the lead actor for a few days, they have been simultaneously finalising the rest of the cast.

After an extensive search, they have now selected Leonilla Shwetha D'Souza for a significant role. She made her entry into the film industry with a Bollywood movie called Y directed by Giridev Hassan. In addition to her Bollywood venture, she has also worked in the Kannada film Khasagi Putagalu and has signed up for Hejjaru.

The makers of Nelson decided to bring Leonilla Shweta on board after her initial audition and look test. An official announcement of Shwetha D'Souza coming on board is set to be made soon. The film is based on a true story that unfolded in the gangster community of the Chamarajanagar district, spanning from the 1960s to the 1990s.

It portrays the region's language, culture, landscape, water, and the challenges faced by tribal communities. As Arun Kumar states previously, Nelson conveys a powerful message and features a significant storyline. The makers, who have shot for a few days have planned to resume shoot on November 17. It will take place in various locations, including Chamarajnagar, Sangam, Madeshwara Betta, and Satyagala among other places.

Produced by BM Sreeram, the film also stars Gopal Krishna Deshpande in a crucial role. While the dialogues are penned by Hari Mahadev, the action sequences are choreographed by stunt master Ravi Verma. The other pivotal members of the team include cinematographer Prajwal Gowda, and composer Bharath BG.

