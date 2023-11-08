Home Entertainment Kannada

Megha Shetty joins Prajwal Devaraj in Cheetah

The film directed by Raja Kalai Kumar, also starring Sruthi Hariharan, and Telugu actor Sunil is currently 
in production.

Prajwal Devaraj

By Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj is currently busy shooting for choreographer-turned-director Raja Kalai Kumar's debut project, titled Cheetah, which kicked off this week. The latest development concerning this film centers around its leading lady. Megha Shetty has now joined the cast and is also said to have participated in the present shooting schedule. 

Initially, we reported that South Indian actor Ashima Narwal was making her Kannada debut in this film. Unfortunately, due to date issues, Ashima had to exit the project, and now Megha Shetty is said to play the female lead.

Megha, who transitioned from the world of serials, commenced her film career with the Ganesh-starrer Tribble Riding and followed it with Dilpasand. She is also part of director Devanuru Chandru's Gramayana, which also stars Vinay Rajkumar and Yogi Cheetah, produced by Prathiba Naresh for Rajalakshmi Entertainment, also boasts the presence of Telugu actor Sunil and is set to showcase Sruthi Hariharan in a distinctive role.

