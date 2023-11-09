‘Garadi  is a product of careful consideration’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Yogaraj Bhat, known for his romantic films, also has a deep appreciation for the action genre. “I’ve been experimenting with the action genre since my first film, but somehow, people have gravitated towards my romantic stories. In my upcoming film, Garadi, I’ve incorporated all the elements I desired, aligning them with the respective images of various actors. I hope it takes off successfully, and as a Kannada audience, I’m eagerly awaiting it,” says Bhatru ahead of the film’s release this week.

Bhatru highlights Garadi’s uniqueness, especially lies with Challenging Star Darshan in a special role and the return of yesteryear actor and politician BC Patil. With Soorya and Sonal Monteiro playing the lead, the film also stars Sujay and Ravi Shankar.

Yogaraj Bhat

Garadi revolves around traditional wrestling, and Yogaraj Bhat has explored the theme in detail. “Garadi is akin to a training centre, a school, where individuals pursue their chosen paths and emerge transformed. The film also takes inspiration from the story of Drona (BC Patil as Korapet Rangappa) and Ekalavya (Soorya). We have Sujay portraying Arjuna’s role, and Darshan makes a grand entrance as the hero’s brother, Shankara, at a pivotal point. The central theme explores how physical strength can lead a person into the world of crime,” the director explains.

Yogaraj Bhat describes Garadi as a custom-made film, a product of careful consideration. “While I had over 100 ideas in mind, it was Darshan’s involvement, bringing Soorya as the lead, him making a special appearance, and BC Patil’s multiple roles that shaped the story. All the main characters underwent rigorous kusti (wrestling) training before we started shooting,” he remarks.

Garadi skillfully blends major action with a love story, which, for Bhatru, is an integral part without which the story would remain incomplete. “The love element ignites the events in the story.”

The film marks the first time the director wields the megaphone for Darshan, Soorya, and BC Patil, and it presented a fresh challenge for Yogaraj Bhat. “Crafting dialogues that resonate with their respective images was paramount, and bringing it all to the silver screen took two years of hard work,” he shares.

The film, which has Niranjan Babu’s cinematography also reunites the dynamic duo of Yogaraj Bhat and composer V Harikrishna. “Harikrishna’s music from the fourth reel to the film’s end is unparalleled and irreplaceable. He narrates his story through sound and music.”

Yogaraj Bhat believes that Darshan’s appearance in the last 20 minutes of the film will be a delightful treat for his fans. “Coming from a theater background, Darshan’s acting skills, body language, and the way he rescues the main characters will be a spectacle. Moreover, we witness the humane side of this actor, evident in Garadi when he wanted to support Soorya’s career and took the initiative to refer him to the producer. He genuinely cared about the actor constructing his life post-marriage and extends his support to his friends, which will undoubtedly take him a long way,” he says.

Will Garadi change Yogaraj Bhat’s image too? “I am not image-conscious and don’t wish to be tied to a specific image. As a director, I’ve incorporated all the necessary elements in this tailor-made entertainer,” signs off Bhatru.

