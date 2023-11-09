‘It’s important to maintain a filmography that reflects one’s choices and achievements’

By Express News Service

By now, it’s clear that Chaithra B Achar is not your average heroine. She is an actor who is highly selective about her roles and always looks for projects that excite her. According to the actor, it’s important to be selective and maintain a filmography that reflects one’s choices and achievements. “I aspire to be the kind of actor who thoroughly prepares for each role,” she says.

While her performance in the Raj B Shetty starrer Toby was one of the highlights, she is all set to prove herself again in her next project, Side B of Hemanth M Rao’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. The climax of Side A was pivotal, bringing Manu (Rakshit Shetty) and Priya (Rukmini Vasanth) together again. The addition of Surabhi, portrayed by Chaithra Achar, in Side B has piqued a great deal of curiosity.

When asked how her presence influences Manu and Priya’s relationship, Chaithra responds, “I won’t disclose whether I have any impact on their relationship, but my character establishes a connection with Manu, who is a flawed character with considerable emotional baggage and is struggling with a strong desire to live. I, too, am a complex individual who has encountered numerous life challenges. When two flawed individuals meet, do they become friends, or is there a hidden agenda? They share good chemistry, but the purpose of it remains a mystery that audiences will need to discover in theatres,” reveals Chaithra, who shares little about the plot and explains her role briefly.

When asked whether her character portrays a negative role or leads to a potential love triangle, Chaithra responds, “I believe that all three characters are beautifully portrayed, and audiences will empathize with them, regardless of whether their actions are right or wrong.”

Chaithra praises Rukmini’s portrayal of Priya, commending her performance in both Side A and Side B and highlighting the transformation of the characters as something to look forward to. Entering a well-established story with eager anticipation from the audience, Chaithra acknowledges that it’s both challenging and exciting. “It’s undeniably thrilling to become part of this established narrative and bring a sense of fulfilment, and I’m excited to know how people will perceive the character of Surabhi and whose side they’ll take,” she says.

Talking about her preference for love stories, Chaithra is quizzed about her choice between happy or sad endings. She quips, “Definitely a happy ending,” as she discusses her experience working with Rakshit Shetty, with whom she shares screen space for the first time.

“Working with actors who are already established feels like we know them already, even though they might not know you. It was the case with Rakshit too. My initial interactions with the actor started during workshops. Even though he is perceived to be of a reserved nature, eventually, he was someone who eased into the atmosphere and was fun, making me feel like I was meeting a senior from my college. The on-screen chemistry developed during the workshops and on the sets will surely resonate on the screens.”

Chaithra also had her say about Hemanth, describing him as a sensitive, approachable, and non-judgmental director who creates a safe and supportive environment for the cast. “I appreciate his protective and open-minded approach, and he is someone who encourages the cast to approach their roles with an open mind.”

Chaithra believes that her character in Side B, will receive love from the viewers, evoking a wide range of emotions. “Thanks to the beautiful writing by Hemanth M Rao and Gundu Shetty, my Surabhi has something beautiful to offer to the audience,” she concludes.

