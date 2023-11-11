Dhanveerah’s Kaiva eyes a December release  

By Express News Service

Kaiva starring Dhanveerrah in a titular role has been grabbing attention since the film’s inception. It is said to be a diverse love story that also has an action-packed narrative. Under Jayathirtha’s direction, the actor is said to be showcased in a new avatar. The makers, currently in post-production, plan to make a grand entry into theatres in December. Before the release, they plan to unveil the film’s first teaser on November 13, coinciding with Deepavali celebrations.

Inspired by the lord’s name, Kaivara Bheema, this project marks Jayathirtha’s debut in the action genre. Known for directing Olave Mandara, Beautiful Manasugalu, Bell Bottom, and Banaras, Jayathirtha makes a fresh association with Dhanveerrah for Kaiva.

The film, a romantic drama with elements of crime, is based on true incidents from 1983. More details about the film are expected to be revealed soon. Kaiva revolves around the Karaga Utsav, seamlessly blending elements of crime and love into the narrative.

Megha Shetty is paired opposite Dhanveer in the film, produced by Ravindra Kumar under the Abhuvanas Creations banner. Kaiva carries the tagline 1983 and has music by Ajaneesh Loknath. V Nagendra Prasad serves as the lyricist and KM Prakash is the editor. The film has dialogues by Raghuniduvalli.

