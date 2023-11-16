Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor Dharmanna pin hopes on Rajayoga

Director Lingaraju expressed confidence in the film's sincerity and entertainment value, noting that Rajayoga attempts to blend serious content with humour.

Published: 16th November 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

A Screengrab from the trailer of Rajayoga starring actor Dharamanna. (Credits | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Dharamanna, who was introduced by director Satya Prakash in Rama Rama Re, is known for his comedic and character roles. Now, the actor takes on a full-fledged lead role in Rajayoga. The film, directed by Lingaraj Uchchangidura, who has also written the story, screenplay, and dialogues, is set to release on November 17. Produced by Kumar Kanthirava of Shriramratna Productions and distributed by Mars Suresh, Rajayoga has music composed by Akshay Rishab and cinematography by Vishnuprasad Chhayagrahan.

Director Lingaraju expressed confidence in the film's sincerity and entertainment value, noting that Rajayoga attempts to blend serious content with humour. Dharmanna describes his character as an integral part of a village intertwined with superstitions, and Niriksha Ravi plays an educated homemaker. The film also stars Deekshit Krishna, Krishnamurthy Kavattara, Srinivas Goud, Usha Ravi Shankar, Mahantesh Hiremath, and others in pivotal roles.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajayoga Dharamanna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp