Actor Dharmanna pin hopes on Rajayoga

Dharamanna, who was introduced by director Satya Prakash in Rama Rama Re, is known for his comedic and character roles. Now, the actor takes on a full-fledged lead role in Rajayoga. The film, directed by Lingaraj Uchchangidura, who has also written the story, screenplay, and dialogues, is set to release on November 17. Produced by Kumar Kanthirava of Shriramratna Productions and distributed by Mars Suresh, Rajayoga has music composed by Akshay Rishab and cinematography by Vishnuprasad Chhayagrahan.

Director Lingaraju expressed confidence in the film's sincerity and entertainment value, noting that Rajayoga attempts to blend serious content with humour. Dharmanna describes his character as an integral part of a village intertwined with superstitions, and Niriksha Ravi plays an educated homemaker. The film also stars Deekshit Krishna, Krishnamurthy Kavattara, Srinivas Goud, Usha Ravi Shankar, Mahantesh Hiremath, and others in pivotal roles.

