Darshan inherited more acting talent from our father than me, says director Dinakar Thoogudeepa

By Express News Service

Dinakar Thoogudeepa, a noted director in the Kannada industry with films like Navagraha and Sarathi, made his first appearance in front of the camera in the Darshan-starrer Chakravarthy (2017), directed by Chintan, featuring as an antagonist. After a break, Dinakar is returning to play a pivotal role in Jayathirtha's Kaiva. The film stars Dhanveerrah along with Megha Shetty in the lead roles and is based on a real incident that took place in Tigarapete, Bengaluru, in 1983, focusing on a love story born in the heart of the city.

Dinakar will portray the role of Ram Lal, a noted underworld don of that era. The makers, who recently launched an action teaser, officially revealed Dinakar's presence in the film. They shared some exclusive pics with Dinakar, who mentioned that taking on this role was purely Jayathirtha's decision.

"I'm a director with less confidence facing the camera. I believe I can direct an actor, but being in front of the lens is a less experienced realm for me. Jayathirtha, being a drama teacher, has the skill to make anyone act. I admitted my flaws, but he had confidence in me," Dinakar said.

The look of his role in Kaiva starkly resembles that of his father, Thoogudeepa Srinivas, which he considers both a strength and a weakness. "Being like him is certainly a strength, but I feel I can't match his acting range," he added.

Despite receiving acting offers, Dinakar avoids roles where the director says everything he does is right. "I want someone who can correct me. While directors might say 'acting is in my blood because of my father,' I often feel my brother, Darshan, has inherited more of that from my father, and it is more in his blood," he explained. There are a few intriguing plotline ideas for Navagraha 2, but the development will require some time, says Dinakar.

Currently engrossed in the post-production of his upcoming directorial, Royal, starring Virat and Sanjana Anand, produced by Jayanna Films, the director recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of his cult classic, Navagraha 2008).

"There have been thoughts about a sequel: and Navagraha intentionally had an open ending. Although it didn't happen then, the way fans admire it now has sparked talks of Navagraha 2, and they want it to be made. Of course, I have some ideas, but the development will take time. Back then, when we made Navagraha, it had budget restrictions, but now, if we plan a sequel, it will be bigger and better.

The entire team is ready to come together for the sequel, but the bottom line, we need a fine script to do justice to the cult classic. Nonetheless, Navagraha continues to hold its charm, especially on certain channels that repeatedly air the film. Even after 15 years, people are still watching it,"he remarked.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Dinakar Thoogudeepa, a noted director in the Kannada industry with films like Navagraha and Sarathi, made his first appearance in front of the camera in the Darshan-starrer Chakravarthy (2017), directed by Chintan, featuring as an antagonist. After a break, Dinakar is returning to play a pivotal role in Jayathirtha's Kaiva. The film stars Dhanveerrah along with Megha Shetty in the lead roles and is based on a real incident that took place in Tigarapete, Bengaluru, in 1983, focusing on a love story born in the heart of the city. Dinakar will portray the role of Ram Lal, a noted underworld don of that era. The makers, who recently launched an action teaser, officially revealed Dinakar's presence in the film. They shared some exclusive pics with Dinakar, who mentioned that taking on this role was purely Jayathirtha's decision. "I'm a director with less confidence facing the camera. I believe I can direct an actor, but being in front of the lens is a less experienced realm for me. Jayathirtha, being a drama teacher, has the skill to make anyone act. I admitted my flaws, but he had confidence in me," Dinakar said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The look of his role in Kaiva starkly resembles that of his father, Thoogudeepa Srinivas, which he considers both a strength and a weakness. "Being like him is certainly a strength, but I feel I can't match his acting range," he added. Despite receiving acting offers, Dinakar avoids roles where the director says everything he does is right. "I want someone who can correct me. While directors might say 'acting is in my blood because of my father,' I often feel my brother, Darshan, has inherited more of that from my father, and it is more in his blood," he explained. There are a few intriguing plotline ideas for Navagraha 2, but the development will require some time, says Dinakar. Currently engrossed in the post-production of his upcoming directorial, Royal, starring Virat and Sanjana Anand, produced by Jayanna Films, the director recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of his cult classic, Navagraha 2008). "There have been thoughts about a sequel: and Navagraha intentionally had an open ending. Although it didn't happen then, the way fans admire it now has sparked talks of Navagraha 2, and they want it to be made. Of course, I have some ideas, but the development will take time. Back then, when we made Navagraha, it had budget restrictions, but now, if we plan a sequel, it will be bigger and better. The entire team is ready to come together for the sequel, but the bottom line, we need a fine script to do justice to the cult classic. Nonetheless, Navagraha continues to hold its charm, especially on certain channels that repeatedly air the film. Even after 15 years, people are still watching it,"he remarked. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp