Sharmiela Mandre ventures into production with the Tamil film, Sila Nodigalil

By Express News Service

Sharmiela Mandre, who forayed into cinema with Sajini, has played diverse characters, leaving a lasting impact in the Kannada film arena. The actor, who was recently seen in Gaalipata 2, is now delving into a new role as a creative producer for the Tamil film Sila Nodigalil. The film is produced by Punnagai Poo Geetha. Directed by Vinay Bharadwaj, the film is all set to hit theatres on November 24.

Vinay Bharadwaj, the director of Mundina Nildana, expresses his excitement about helming his first Tamil project, crediting both director and actor Pawan Kumar for introducing Sharmila Mandre to him. She is the creative producer of this project. The movie's plot revolves around a young woman's entry into a married couple's life in London, unravelling a mystery that questions a possible crime. This upcoming film produced by MediaOne Global Entertainment, and Esquire Productions, features three pivotal characters played by actors Richard Rishi, Punnagai Poo Geetha, and Yashika Anand.

Sila Nodigalil has cinematography by Abhimanyu Sadanandan, the background score by Rohit Kulkarni, and five songs by Masala Coffee, Bjorn Surrao, Darshana KT, Staccato and Rohit Mutt. The film is initially planned for a Tamil release but will also hit Kannada screens later on.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Sharmiela Mandre, who forayed into cinema with Sajini, has played diverse characters, leaving a lasting impact in the Kannada film arena. The actor, who was recently seen in Gaalipata 2, is now delving into a new role as a creative producer for the Tamil film Sila Nodigalil. The film is produced by Punnagai Poo Geetha. Directed by Vinay Bharadwaj, the film is all set to hit theatres on November 24. Vinay Bharadwaj, the director of Mundina Nildana, expresses his excitement about helming his first Tamil project, crediting both director and actor Pawan Kumar for introducing Sharmila Mandre to him. She is the creative producer of this project. The movie's plot revolves around a young woman's entry into a married couple's life in London, unravelling a mystery that questions a possible crime. This upcoming film produced by MediaOne Global Entertainment, and Esquire Productions, features three pivotal characters played by actors Richard Rishi, Punnagai Poo Geetha, and Yashika Anand.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sila Nodigalil has cinematography by Abhimanyu Sadanandan, the background score by Rohit Kulkarni, and five songs by Masala Coffee, Bjorn Surrao, Darshana KT, Staccato and Rohit Mutt. The film is initially planned for a Tamil release but will also hit Kannada screens later on. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp