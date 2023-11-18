Friendship is at the heart of 'Kuchiku'

By Express News Service

Kuchiku, a film emphasizing the value of friendship, is gearing up for its release. Directed by Mysuru Raju, the film is now in the post-production stage, and the makers recently unveiled its trailer and songs in the presence of KFCC President NM Suresh, Umesh Banakar, and other dignitaries.

"I've been immersed in dance for 26 years, mastering the art. Previously, I helmed a film titled Nrityam, and Kuchiku will be my second venture. The film not only emphasizes friendship but also weaves in sentiments that will resonate deeply with the audience. Filming took place around the locales of Mysuru," says the director, whose film has friendship at its heart.

Arjun Chohan, who is part of the principal cast, stated, "My journey began as an assistant director, and now, I play the lead in this film, which marks my third acting stint. I play a true-blue friend in this film."

He is joined by Basavarajkumar, a stage performer who has stepped into films, and Shaik Shivaaji portraying the role of an antagonist. The film, bankrolled by Nagarathamma, features music by AT Ravish and also stars Priyadarshini, Shankar Ashwath, Bala Rajwadi, and Hanmantegowda.

