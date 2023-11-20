Grand muhurat set for 'Kantara' prequel launch  

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Earlier this year, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, who gave the blockbuster Kantara, had revealed of coming up with a prequel, which has been creating quite a stir among the multilingual audience. 10 months later, the much-anticipated project, produced by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films banner, is set to be officially launched with a grand muhurath on November 27.

In a previous interaction, Rishab mentioned that the idea of a prequel flashed in his mind while shooting Kantara, and he had taken time to refine it. Rishab explained that Kantara discussed agriculture, feudalism, land encroachment, environmental protection issues, human and nature conflict, Shiva’s journey., etc. He added that the divinity of the father, which became the highlight of Kantara, has a lot of depth to it, and it is this backstory that will be explored in the prequel. The makers shared that the film will be made on a big budget, and will surpass the scale of Kantara.

Rishab, along with his team of writers, Aniruddh Mahesh and Shanil Guru, have locked the script. The director, who is also playing the lead, has kept the production details under wraps, but it is evident that Rishab will undergo a physical transformation for the role.

The first instalment featured Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prasad Thuminad, Swaraj Shetty, and Manasi Sudhir, among others. As for the prequel, the makers have almost finalised the locations, and have shortlisted a set of actors. While Rishab mentioned having a few actors reprising their roles from the original, we have to see who are the new names joining this much-awaited pan-Indian project.

As for the technicians, the Kantara prequel will see the return of composer Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap



