Shivarajkumar joins the upcoming gangster drama 'Uttarakaanda'

Rohit Padaki’s Uttarakaanda, headlined by Dhananjay and Ramya in her comeback after a hiatus, has got bigger with the inclusion of Shivarajkumar. While there were speculations about the inclusion of The Century Star in the gangster drama, the makers officially confirmed the news.

According to the director, Shivanna will play a pivotal role in the film, which is exclusively set in North Karnataka. The cast will be conversing in the distinctive North Karnataka dialect. Beyond the current star-studded lineup, KRG Studios, the production house, promises a surprising ensemble of actors, gradually unveiling their names in the upcoming days to add to the intrigue and build anticipation for the film.

This film marks the second collaboration between Rohit, Dhananjay, and KRG Studios after Ratanan Prapancha. Uttarakaanda, jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj, has finalised its team of technicians. WIth music by Charan Raj, the cinematography is by Advaitha Gurumurthy. Vishwas Kashyap has been roped in for the art direction.

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar is currently juggling between Arjun Janya ‘s directorial debut 45, and director Narthan’s Bhairathi Ranagal, made under the banner, of Geetha Pictures.

