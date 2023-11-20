Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar joins the upcoming gangster drama 'Uttarakaanda'

Rohit Padaki's film, starring Dhananjay and Ramya, is set in North Karnataka
 

Published: 20th November 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Shivarajkumar

Shivarajkumar along with Rohit Padaki, Dhananjay, Yogi G Raj, Karthik Gowda and Naren

By Express News Service

Rohit Padaki’s Uttarakaanda, headlined by Dhananjay and Ramya in her comeback after a hiatus, has got bigger with the inclusion of Shivarajkumar. While there were speculations about the inclusion of The Century Star in the gangster drama, the makers officially confirmed the news. 

According to the director, Shivanna will play a pivotal role in the film, which is exclusively set in North Karnataka. The cast will be conversing in the distinctive North Karnataka dialect. Beyond the current star-studded lineup, KRG Studios, the production house, promises a surprising ensemble of actors, gradually unveiling their names in the upcoming days to add to the intrigue and build anticipation for the film. 

This film marks the second collaboration between Rohit, Dhananjay, and KRG Studios after Ratanan Prapancha. Uttarakaanda, jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj, has finalised its team of technicians. WIth music by Charan Raj, the cinematography is by Advaitha Gurumurthy. Vishwas Kashyap has been roped in for the art direction.

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar is currently juggling between Arjun Janya ‘s directorial debut 45, and director Narthan’s Bhairathi Ranagal, made under the banner, of Geetha Pictures.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivarajkumar Uttarakaanda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp